Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence goes virtual

On Saturday, October 9, participants are asked to join in and show their support

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lace up those shoes for a good cause.

City of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s annual Walk Against Domestic Violence is going virtual.

On Saturday, October 9, participants are asked to join in and show their support by going for a walk in their own neighborhoods, local parks and other outdoor areas throughout the city. To register, go to eventbrite.com.

Participants can also search “Virtual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence” on the Eventbrite website to register.