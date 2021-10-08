The American Dream: The credit score home buying game changer

Tyler Ryan spoke with Patrick Whaley from Resource Finacle about a change in credit score tabulation for homebuyers

COLUMBIA (SC) – The housing market continues to be crazy, where potential homebuyers are having trouble finding their dream home. The other issue for many married couples is that traditionally, once you find that forever home, if one of the spouses has a lower credit score, the lower one is used. This could be the difference between being approved or even the APR, which could mean the difference between a family being able to afford the mortgage and not.

Patrick Whaley from Resource Finacle joined Tyler Ryan to explain the new rules that apply to potential home buyers.