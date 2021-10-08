UPDATE: Lexington PD investigates car break-ins in Saluda Pointe apartment

image courtesy Lexington Police

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Police say they are investigating a series of car break-ins at Lullwater at Saluda Pointe apartment complex.

Police say they responded to the residential area around 2 am where officials say they found more than 40 vehicles with various stages of vandalism including broken windows, and stolen items.

According to Police, in some incidents, back passenger windows were broken and items authorities say were left inside of those cars were stolen including 4 handguns.

Lexington Police say this is an unusually high number of incidents compared to the average amount of vehicles with reported thefts. According to Lexington Police, in the last year there have been less than 6 cars broken into a month in the Town of Lexington.

If you have any information that can help in the investigation contact police at (803)359-6260 or Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.