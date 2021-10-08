Woman arrested for DUI after fatally hitting motorcyclist on Clemson Road

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has arrested a woman for fatally hitting a motorcyclist and leaving the scene on Thursday.

Authorities say Yvette Gonzalez, 62, is charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

According to troopers, it happened on Clemson Road near Salisbury Lane after 8 p.m.

Investigators say the rider of a Harley Davidson motorcycle hit a 2014 Jeep Cherokee and was ejected into the left lane, where Gonzalez, driving a 2001 Honda Accord, hit the victim and left the scene.

Highway Patrol says the victim, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, died at a hospital, while the Jeep driver wasn’t injured and Gonzalez was later arrested.

She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

This incident remains under investigation.