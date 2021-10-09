Columbia Animal Services offering October Adoption Special
Take a look at some furry friends how need homes
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can bring home a furry friend in October.
Columbia Animal Services says it is offering an October adoption special now through October 31, 2021.
All dog and cat adoption will be $20. All adoptions will include spay/neuter, micro-chip, feline leukemia/heartworm test, initial vaccines, and deworming.
WHEN: Now until October 31, 2021
WHERE: 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209
*Face Masks Are Required
For more information, contact Columbia Animal Services at 803-776-7387