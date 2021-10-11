City of Columbia opens up new payment center on Harden Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you are trying to pay a bill with the city of Columbia, it just became a lot more convenient.

Monday morning, the new City of Columbia payment and customer care center opened on Harden Street, replacing services originally housed at the corner of Main and Washington.

Customers now have four convenient drive thru lanes and room to park, instead of having to find a meter on the street.

Those are not the only benefits according to the customer care administrator.

“Another great benefit that I’m truly happy about is privacy. Our customers can now come in and meet with out staff in offices where they don’t have to feel unfortable speaking about certain situations or matters involving their accounts,” said Tiffany Lattimer, city of Columbia customer care administrator. “They can meet in private with one of our customer care representatives. That’s an awesome new benefit that this new facility allows.”

The center will have 10 employees and the center serves approximately 2,500 in-person customers a week.

People can use the new facility to pay water, sewer, solid waste and parking tickets as well as start services, report maintenance concerns and more.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 5.