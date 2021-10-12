Correctional officer accused of sexual misconduct with an inmate in Rembert

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A correctional officer in the Midlands has been fired after being accused of having sex with an inmate. The South Carolina Department of Corrections says 27-year-old Kaylee Showler is charged with first degree sexual misconduct with an inmate at the Wateree River Correctional Institution in Rembert.

According to investigators, Showler and the inmate are alleged to have had sex between January and July of 2021. She was fired after her arrest.