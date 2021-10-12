Local Living: State Fair opens its gates tomorrow, ‘Spooktacular Halloween Party’ later this month and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

The gates to the South Carolina State Fair open Wednesday. Fair officials say they will follow the latest CDC COVID-19 guidelines. There will be hand sanitizing stations across the midway and social distancing. For safety purposes, there will be a mandatory clear bag policy in place. A full look at the State Fair’s COVID-19 guidelines can be found here.

Teachers can get free breakfast this week, courtesy of McDonald’s. Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the “Thank You” meals. In order to qualify, you’ll need to show a work ID. Teachers will receive free hash browns and 1 of 3 free sandwiches, plus a free drink. McDonald’s gave away 12 million free “Thank You” meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year.

With the holiday shopping season right around the coroner, Belk is hiring 5,000 both full time, part time and seasonal employees in the Columbia area. The store is holding a hiring event this Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at three of the store’s locations. The stores are in Forest drive, Columbiana Centre, and the Village at Sandhills.

Harvest Hope is kicking off the ‘It’s Scary to be Hungry’ food drive. During the month of October, community members are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items at any of their branches, or you can shop the Amazon Wish List here: https://amzn.to/3a7lUvA.

The food drive aims to raise awareness and collect donations to help feed children facing hunger in the Midlands.

“Our youth have big dreams, but they can’t change the world if they’re hungry,” says Erinn Rowe, Harvest Hope CEO. “They need us, and fighting hunger is not something that Harvest Hope or any food bank can do alone.”

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3iDih5o.

Harvest Hope says you can drop off items at the following locations:

Harvest Hope , 2220 Shop Road, Columbia

, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia Mattress Firm, 368-A Harbison Blvd., Columbia

Mattress Firm, 3300 Forest Drive, Columbia

Mattress Firm, 8504 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

Mattress Firm, 4732 Devine St., Columbia

Mattress Firm, 5416-A Sunset Blvd., Lexington

Mattress Firm, 5449-A Sunset Blvd., Lexington

803 Realty, 5599 Sunset Blvd., Lexington

A full list of locations can be found at www.harvesthope.org/get-involved/donate-food.

The City of Columbia is calling all ghosts, ghouls and goblins for a trick or treat drive-thru. This year’s ‘Spooktacular Halloween Party’ will feature music, trunk-or treating, food trucks and more, all while staying inside the safety of your car. You can visit the Dutch Square Mall on Bush River Road on Saturday, October 30, from 3-7 p.m. for the free family-fun event. Children must bring their own trick or treating bags.