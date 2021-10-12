Polls now open for Lexington-Richland Five School Board special election

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Voting is now underway to fill a vacant seat in the Lexington-Richland District Five School Board. The special election comes after former Board Member Ed White left in June, following former superintendent Dr. Christina Melton’s resignation.

According to the Post and Courier, the candidates include:

Tifani Moore Member of the Dutch Fork Middle School Improvement Council.

Haley Griggs District nurse

Josh Lazenby University of South Carolina student

Jeff Herring Campaigned for the seat in 2018.



Visit the district’s website for details on polling locations.

The polls close at 7 p.m.