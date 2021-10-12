RCSD investigating the death of two people found shot at a senior living community

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says it is investigating after two individuals were found dead inside an apartment in a senior living community on Clemson Road.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies say they were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia for reports of two people found inside an apartment. Authorities say both individuals had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies say they do not believe there is a threat o the community.

The investigation is ongoing.