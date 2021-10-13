Local Living: 5K run at Segra Park to raise awareness for childhood cancer, Boo at the Zoo this month and more!

Harvest Hope is kicking off the ‘It’s Scary to be Hungry’ food drive. During the month of October, community members are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items at any of their branches, or you can shop the Amazon Wish List here: https://amzn.to/3a7lUvA.

The food drive aims to raise awareness and collect donations to help feed children facing hunger in the Midlands.

“Our youth have big dreams, but they can’t change the world if they’re hungry,” says Erinn Rowe, Harvest Hope CEO. “They need us, and fighting hunger is not something that Harvest Hope or any food bank can do alone.”

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3iDih5o.

Harvest Hope says you can drop off items at the following locations:

Harvest Hope , 2220 Shop Road, Columbia

, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia Mattress Firm, 368-A Harbison Blvd., Columbia

Mattress Firm, 3300 Forest Drive, Columbia

Mattress Firm, 8504 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

Mattress Firm, 4732 Devine St., Columbia

Mattress Firm, 5416-A Sunset Blvd., Lexington

Mattress Firm, 5449-A Sunset Blvd., Lexington

803 Realty, 5599 Sunset Blvd., Lexington

A full list of locations can be found at www.harvesthope.org/get-involved/donate-food.

Curing Kids Cancer is hosting their first “Run with your Heart” 5k fun run this Saturday. The race is open to all ages and will help raise awareness for childhood cancer research.

It will take place at 9 a.m. at Segra Park. You can purchase your ticket at curingkidscancer.org.

It’s almost time to scare up some fun at the Riverbanks Zoo. Boo at the Zoo kicks off October 20 and runs for 11 nights from 6-9 p.m. It features Halloween trick or treating, magic and the Mummy’s Eeky Freaky Dance Party. Zoo officials remind you that tickets are limited and you will need to reserve them online.