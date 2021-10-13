RCSD: Man charged with shooting at restaurant on Longreen Parkway

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a man faces attempted murder for a shooting that took place at a restaurant.

Late Tuesday night, deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Longreen Parkway. Deputies say they also received a report from a local hospital, stating that a gunshot victim arrived.

Investigators say 22-year-old Branston Fulton is accused of arguing with the victim, before pulling out a gun and shooting him in the lower body.

Authorities say Fulton was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for booking.