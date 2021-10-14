Health advisors to discuss boosters, mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines

CNN– Vaccine advisors to the Food and Drug Administration are scheduled to vote on whether to recommend Moderna’s application for a half-size booster of it’s COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups, at least six months after the second dose. Friday, Johnson & Johnson’s booster will be up for a vote.

If it does receive a recommendation, the company wants the FDA to decide who would get it and when.

Also on Friday’s agenda, consideration of mixing and matching shots. Nine combinations have already been studied, but advisors aren’t scheduled to vote on the issue just yet.

If the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters get ‘yes’ votes and move through proper channels without any hiccups, some experts think the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could make a recommendation in early November.