Local Living: A look at the State Fair and other community events this month!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

Curing Kids Cancer is hosting their first “Run with your Heart” 5K fun run this Saturday. The race is open to all ages and will help raise awareness for childhood cancer research.

It will take place at 9 a.m. at Segra Park. You can purchase your ticket at curingkidscancer.org.

It’s almost time to scare up some fun at the Riverbanks Zoo. Boo at the Zoo kicks off October 20 and runs for 11 nights from 6-9 p.m. It features Halloween trick or treating, magic and the Mummy’s Eeky Freaky Dance Party. Zoo officials remind you that tickets are limited and you will need to reserve them online.

The South Carolina State Fair is officially underway. Gates are open until 9 p.m., and the Midway is open until 11 p.m. A lot of old favorites are back, from the corn dogs to the swine races. There are also new rides and food, plus the return of a circus. Officials say there also new COVID-19 protocols. The mask mandate is only for the inside exhibits. You can also check out the petting zoo with live animals and locally grown food items. Plus, there’s an outdoor section called the Heritage Village, where you can see blacksmiths and glass blowers in action.