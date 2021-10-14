RCSD: Shooting at senior living community determined to be a murder-suicide

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation into a shooting incident at a senior living community this week determined that it was a murder-suicide.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies say they were called to the Harmony Collection of Columbia for reports of two people found inside an apartment. Authorities say both individuals had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the 83-year-old man shot his 86-year-old wife before shooting himself. Investigators say they believe health issues may have been a factor in the shooting.