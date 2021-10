DHEC hosting free vaccine clinics, urging vaccinations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Health officials continue to urge anyone who is eligible to get the Coronavirus vaccine.

There are free vaccine clinics across the state, for a link click here https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine

On Friday, SC DHEC reported 1,333 new cases of COVID-19 and 119 new deaths.

The percent positive reported was 6.4%.