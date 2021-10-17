Police investigating Fatal Shooting near apartments in Sumter

One man was shot as he was walking near Hannah Street

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday off Hannah Street. Police say the Sumter County Coroner identified the victim as 31 year old Bryan Myers.

Police say Myers was shot after he was approached by at least two people while he was walking away from an apartment complex.

Officers are working to identify those involved.

Police say initial information indicates the shooting is likely isolated.