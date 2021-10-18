Consumer News: Survey ranks the best colleges in the state, new unique dining experience coming to Columbia and more!

CNN– The United States is making progress in the battle against COVID-19, with increases in vaccinations and the availability of booster shots for some. But the pandemic appears to still have a grip on the American job market, and it’s giving the workforce the upper hand on employers. John Lorinc reports.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In need of a job? The City of Columbia will be holding a job fair this week at the Drew Wellness Center. Columbia Police Department, Richland School District One, Michelin and Starbucks are among the many employers participating in the job fair. The job fair will be on October 21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A career coach will be on site, and multiple workshops will be available to participants.

When it comes to colleges and universities in the Palmetto State, Clemson is number one according to one survey. According to WalletHub, Clemson ranked best in categories like graduation rate, post attendance salary, and on-campus crime. The University of South Carolina came in fourth, just ahead of another Midlands institution, Columbia International University.

A new unique dining experience is coming to Columbia. Monday morning, officials announced Sanctuary Food Hall will be opening in the Bull Street District. The building will give local food trucks and carts a brick-and-mortar location to offer up their best meals. Sanctuary Food Hall will be located in the historic chapel of hope on pickens street near segra park.