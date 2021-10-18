Local Living: Boo at the Zoo this week, Famously Hot Pride returns to Main Street and more!

It’s almost time to scare up some fun at the Riverbanks Zoo. Boo at the Zoo kicks off October 20 and runs for 11 nights from 6-9 p.m. It features Halloween trick or treating, magic and the Mummy’s Eeky Freaky Dance Party. Zoo officials remind you that tickets are limited and you will need to reserve them online.

Famously Hot Pride returns to Columbia this week. The celebration of LGBTQ culture in the Midlands kicks off Friday, with a night time parade down Main Street.

Saturday’s pride events include a concert from dozens of musical acts including Vanilla Ice and Latina pop group Sweet Sensation. Organizers say the event is family friendly and everyone is welcome.

Michael Myers returns to the big screen this weekend, with the latest installment in the Halloween series. Matt Perron gives us his take in this Monday Movie Minute.