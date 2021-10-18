State leaders react to Colin Powell’s passing due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday morning, the family of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell announced that he passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Several leaders from South Carolina released statements regarding the life and impact Powell on the country.

Governor Henry McMaster took to Twitter to express his sympathy towards Powell’s family.

Our country is grateful for General Powell’s leadership and for his service. Please join Peggy and me in praying for General Powell’s wife, Alma, and the rest of their family. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 18, 2021

Mayor Steve Benjamin also tweeted his reaction to Secretary Powell’s passing Monday morning. The mayor writes in part, “An amazing role model to those of us who aspired to public service,Secretary Powell’s presence was both humbling and humble.”

An amazing role model to those of us who aspired to public service, Secretary Powell’s presence was both humbling and humble. He will sorely missed by a nation who loved him. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” https://t.co/7QmVS8T8Gy — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) October 18, 2021

United States Senator from South Carolina Tim Scott also released a statement, he says, “Today we mourn the passing of one of America’s strongest leaders. Colin Powell will forever be remembered as a great public servant and American patriot. He dedicated his life to this nation and broke countless barriers along the way. He was a trailblazer as Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his service inspired and paved the way for many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—greatest leaders.

“While I am heartbroken to hear of his passing, I am grateful for his life of service that touched not only our nation, but every corner of the world. I salute his legacy and know that it will live on for generations to come.”

Featured image courtesy of the Associated Press