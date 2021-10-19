Lexington PD participates in national drug take back day

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is teaming up with The Lexington/Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, and Drug Enforcement to keep your unused, unwanted or expired prescriptions from getting into the wrong hands once they leave yours.

Saturday October 23, Police will collect your old medicine at the CVS Pharmacy in the Town of Lexington (5608 Sunset Boulevard) as a part of National Drug Take Back Day. You can come by and drop of any medication you no longer need instead of throwing in the trash from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Once you arrive, Police suggest you look for a tent they will have set up in the parking lot where you can hand deliver your unwanted drugs to police who will be there waiting for your drop off that will then be turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (D.E.A.) where they will be properly disposed of.

If you are not able to make it to Sunset Boulevard location during Saturday’s drop off, you can also bring your unwanted medication to the Lexington Police Department at 111 Maiden Lane where they have a collection unit in the lobby where you can get rid of prescriptions during business hours.

According to Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green people becoming addicted to prescription drugs is a growing problem, with overdoses being investigated at an ‘alarming rate’. Chief Green goes on to say,