Local Living: Pet adoption special this month, Spooky Saturday’s at the State Museum and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

Neighbors in Ridgeway have a chance to meet their neighbors and address concerns, all while getting a good meal later this week. The Fairfield One Step Neighbor’s Network is holding a Community Cookout this Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Rufus Belton Park. In addition to the cookout, you can get a five dollar gift card in exchang for expired or unused medication.

Columbia Animal Services is having an adoption special. From now until October 31, all dog and cat adoptions are $20. Adoptions include spay and neuter, micro-chip, feline leukemia and heartworm test, initial vaccines and deworming.

You can celebrate Halloween at the State Museum, as part of their Spooky Saturdays. The event includes a Dracula 4D Show, a Hallo-Scream Laser Show and a Dark History Tour. Kids ages 3-12 who wear their costumes can get in for free. It’s all happening this Saturday and next Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The City of Columbia is having a Trick-or-Treat drive-thru. This year’s ‘Spooktacular Halloween Party’ will feature music, trunk-or treating, food trucks and more, all while staying inside the safety of your car. You can visit the Dutch Square Mall on Saturday, October 30 from 3-7 p.m. for the free family event. Children must bring their own trick-or-treating bags.