OCSO: Orangeburg man charged with shooting and killing another man

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says a man was taken into custody Saturday, accused of murdering a 40-year-old man.

“I’ve said it countless times there is no justification for this,” the sheriff said. “This is just a senseless act with no concern for life.”

Authorities say Robert Jamison III, also 40-years-old, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to investigators, Jamison admitted to firing a rifle at the man during a dispute. Officials say the victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center, and he later died due to his injuries.