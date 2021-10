Lexington School District Two won’t extend mask mandate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A mask mandate in Lexington School District Two won’t be extended, at least for now. The board says that with COVID-19 cases seeming to go down in schools, they don’t see a reason to extend the mask requirement until that changes.

Superintendent Wade anticipates cases to rise again after the holiday season and the board will have that discussion if they do.

The district’s mask mandate expires at the end of the month.