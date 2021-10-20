Sumter PD: Two charged with murdering man on Hannah Street Sunday

1/2 Screen Shot 1400 07 28 At 13.32.03 Shyquez Glen Singleton Courtesy: Sumter PD

2/2 Screen Shot 1400 07 28 At 13.32.21 Jyreek Avontae Tywonne McLeod-Jay Courtesy: Sumter PD



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says two men have been charged with the murder of a 31-year-old man who was walking on Hannah Street Sunday. Police say 18-year-old Shyquez Glen Singleton and 19-year-old Jyreek Avontae Tywonne McLeod-Jay are charged with the murder of Bryan O. Myers after they turned themselves in. Authorities say Singleton is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to investigators, Myers was walking from Harmony Court apartments to a nearby business, when two individuals approached him and shots were fired. Investigators say the three individuals had confrontations with each other in the past, but it is not yet clear if that was a factor in this weekend’s shooting.

Officers say they were called to the scene after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and found Myers lying in the road after being shot. Officials say he was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.