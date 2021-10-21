American Association of Nurse Practitioners honors UofSC nursing students and staff for pandemic service

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The American Association of Nurse Practitioners is honoring the life saving efforts of the University of South Carolina School of Nursing students and staff during the pandemic.

Faculty and students have volunteered nearly 7,000 hours to vaccinate South Carolinians. 736 Gamecock students and staff answered the call to deliver COVID-19 vaccines at nine different Midlands vaccination sites.

After the celebration, visitors got a chance to tour the University Health Services’ state of the art health facility.