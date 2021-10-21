Several Midlands groups taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

In the Midlands, you can bring your unused or expired medications to several locations. Prisma Health Richland in Columbia and Prisma Health Tuomey in Sumter will be open for drop off from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

This Saturday, you can also drop off unused medication at the following locations from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Columbia Police Headquarters 1 Justice Square CPD adds that you can drop off unused medication at this location any time of the year

Regional Medical Center 3000 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg

KJ’s IGA 23 US Highway 321 Bypass, Winnsboro

CVS Pharmacy 5608 Sunset Boulevard, Lexington

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office 821 Ridgeway Road, Lugoff

Camden Police Department 1000 Lyttleton Street, Camden

Elgin Police Department 2469 Main Street, Elgin

Piedmont Technical School parking lot 1922 Wilson Road, Newberry

Sumter Police Department 335 North Lafayette Drive, Sumter

