Police investigating shooting in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Fox Crossing Road and Kitti Wake Drive.

According to investigators the shooting happened today around noon when a person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting was an isolated incident and do not believe the alleged shooter to be a threat to public safety.

Deputies are still on the scene. ABC Columbia is working to learn more information.