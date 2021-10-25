Local Living: A look at some Halloween events and more in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Here’s your look at Local Living.

It’s time to celebrate scary season at Riverbanks Zoo.

‘Boo at the Zoo’ runs select nights through October 30th from 6 pm to 9 pm.

It features Halloween trick or treating, magic, and the Mummy’s Eeky Freaky Dance party.

Zoo officials remind you that tickets are limited, so you’ll need them online. https://www.riverbanks.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo

The haunted attraction ‘Deceased Farm’ is back in action this month.

It is open now until Halloween night, but not recommended for children under the age of 12.

Check the link for details http://deceasedfarm.com/

You can lace up your shoes for a good cause this weekend.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event takes place Saturday, October 30 at Segra park. Registration begins at 9am.

Participants can honor those affected by the disease and share their personal reasons to end the disease.

To register or for more information visit: alz.org/walk .