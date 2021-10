Columbia Fire battles blaze at abandoned apt. building

The fire is out and the cause is under investigation

RIGHT NOW: @ColaFire 1st Shift crews on scene of a fire at an abandoned apartment building near Washington & Barnwell streets in Columbia. Fire is under control at this time. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/J5kcrFwwUt — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) October 26, 2021

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia fire battled a blaze Tuesday afternoon at an abandoned apartment building.

According to Fire officials, 1st Shift crews were on scene of the fire at an abandoned apartment building near Washington & Barnwell streets around 5:30pm.

Fire officials say the fire is now under control and no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.