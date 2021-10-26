Search for missing man on Lake Murray paused overnight

David Grantham's boat was discovered by a helicopter near Spence's Point

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – The search for a missing man last seen on Lake Murray has been paused Tuesday evening after an all day search.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says the search will resume at daylight. Crews have searched the water and shorelines and have searched from the air.

It’s believed that David Neil Grantham, 36, left his home and got onto his boat at a marina off of Highway 378 around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Grantham’s boat was discovered by a helicopter assisting the search near Spence’s Point.

The LCSD dive team searched the water near Spence’s Point where Grantham’s boat was recovered.