Second student charged in case of gun found at Richland Northeast HS

Richland Co. SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged a second student for bringing a weapon on school property Monday.

Tuesday RCSD charged a 14 year old female student from Richland Northeast High School with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a pistol under 18 and unlawful carry of a pistol. Authorities say the teenager told a school administrator that she brought the gun to school and gave it to a 14 year old male at the school who was charged Monday and booked at the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Officials say the incident was initially brought to their attention after a school administrator notified a school resource officer that they saw what they believed may have been a gun in the bag of the male student around 3pm Monday afternoon. Richland deputies say they located a loaded gun inside that teens bag during a search.

Authorities say the 14 year old female will be booked in the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.