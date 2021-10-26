Sumter Sheriff: Man wanted for not returning a vehicle after test drive

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)–Sumter Deputies are searching for a man accused of failing to return a car after a test drive.

Deputies say 45 year old Eugene Nedd is wanted for failing to return a vehicle he was authorized to take for a test drive on October 18.

Deputies say Nedd failed to return a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee to a dealership after a test drive.

If you see him or have any information on where he may be, call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (803) 436-2008 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME- SC.