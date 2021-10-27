Governor McMaster pens letter to congressional leaders regarding tax proposals on electric vehicles made by labor unions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster said he and 10 other governors sent a letter to leaders in the U.S. House and Senate opposing proposals of tax credits for manufacturers and buyers of electric vehicles assembled by labor unions. According to the governor, the proposals would give a competitive advantage to labor unions assembling these vehicles over manufacturers whose workers chose not to unionize.

Today I was joined by 10 Republican governors in sending a letter to United States Senate and House leadership in opposition to proposed tax breaks for manufacturers of electric vehicles and buyers of electric vehicles assembled by labor unions. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 27, 2021

The letter reads, in part, “We are deeply concerned that Congress is considering legislation that gives union labor a competitive advantage over non-union labor in the electric vehicle market. We oppose this legislation that seeks to exclusively increase tax credits for electric vehicles built by U.S. factories where employees have a collective bargaining agreement,” the governors wrote. “One proposal would provide as much as $4,500 more in tax credits for the purchase of vehicles produced by union labor. We cannot support any proposal that creates a discriminatory environment in our states by punishing autoworkers and car companies because the workers in their plants chose not to unionize.”

This legislation is not about supporting emerging technology but is instead a punitive attempt to side with labor unions at the cost of both American workers and consumers. By putting certain vehicles at a cost disadvantage, this legislation works against our states, undercuts our residents, and negatively impacts the U.S. economy. Congress should not enact proposals that favor vehicles produced by one workforce over another, particularly when doing so dramatically limits consumer choice and undermines larger carbon emission reduction goals.”

Click here to read the governor’s full letter.

The letter is also signed by the following 10 governors:

Kay Ivey, Alabama

Doug Ducey, Arizona

Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas

Ron DeSantis, Florida

Brian Kemp, Georgia

Eric Holcomb, Indiana

Tate Reeves, Mississippi

Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma

Bill Lee, Tennessee

Greg Abbott, Texas