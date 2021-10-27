Police announce arrests in murder of Columbia seven-year old

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say two suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting death of a seven year old boy.

Wednesday evening Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced Travon Wilson and Kwatez Carter are charged with murder in the 2020 killing of Knowledge Sims.

Chief Holbrook says the lack of cooperation in the community delayed justice in this incident.

Investigators say on April 30th Wilson and Carter fired 12 rounds into a home on Tarragon Dr. killing Sims and injuring his 13 year old sister.