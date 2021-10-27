T.S. Martin Neighborhood Park Playground now open in Columbia

1/4 IMG 9499 T.S. Martin Neighborhood Park Playground Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

2/4 IMG 9485 T.S. Martin Neighborhood Park Playground Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

3/4 IMG 9486 T.S. Martin Neighborhood Park Playground Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

4/4 IMG 9487 T.S. Martin Neighborhood Park Playground Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– An eight-acre park playground is now open for business in Columbia. Mayor Steve Benjamin and city leaders cut the red ribbon at the T.S. Martin Neighborhood Park Playground on Edison Street Wednesday afternoon.

The park comes equipped with a jungle gym, asphalt basketball courts, walking trails and a covered shade shelter. The mayor says the neighborhood playground brings a great addition to the community.

One of those great additions the mayor mentioned are the basketball courts that have a variety of hoop heights and are imported from France.