Kershaw County officers and humane society helping abandoned animals get back to health, find forever homes

CAMDEN, SC (WOLO) — Law enforcement officers are used to helping out people in need but not always do they find animals in need of their help.

This past weekend, Kershaw County law enforcement officers found some furry friends that appeared to have been abandoned.

“You do see this type of thing. I think it’s worth stating that there’s so many places to turn animals in. There’s really no need to do what happened to these puppies and the kitten,” said Bob Citrullo, director of Kershaw County Humane Society.

It started out with Kershaw County Law Enforcement officers helping out a stranded motorist. After hearing another noise, they found 3 more in need of some help.

“There was movement so that’s when they went down the embankment to investigate. That’s when they discovered the two puppies that were still in the pillowcase,” Citrullo said. “At this point, we suspect all three were in the pillowcase together. Unfortunately, it looks like they were tossed over the bridge.”

The kitten has gone to a cat rescue and the two dogs have a foster home for the time being.

“How do you hurt something like this? I love dogs and I have a dog at home,” said foster mom Danielle Allen. “I’m doing what I can to help out and find a forever home for these sweet angels.”

Danielle and her neighbor have been helping the dogs get to full health.

“They’re not in the best of shape because they’re very thin and have some parasites. We’re already working on that,” Citrullo said. “Other than that, we’ve not seen any injuries from the fall. That’s very good news.”

The puppies have been making progress this week as they gain weight.

“They are. They look a thousand times better than when we picked them up Saturday,” Allen said. “They were literally skin and bones. You could see every bone in their bodies. It was super sad to watch.”

Now the two are starting to enjoy themselves in their new temporary home.

“They’re definitely going to have some personalities. It’s cool to see them come out as they feel more safe,” Allen said.

In a couple week, the puppies will be put up for adoption.

The humane society director says they would prefer a home with kids and a fence but really just need caring owners and a forever home.