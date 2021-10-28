Local Living: Columbia Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Harbison Fall Festival and other events this weekend!

Don’t put away your best cowboy and cowgirl boots just yet. Blythewood’s Fall Festival Rodeo is back in action this weekend. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, so come early for the best seats, food and fun. The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. with eight pro events. If you’d like to take your turn riding the wild side, there will be a mechanical bull at the event as well as western shopping. It’s all going down at the Community Park Arena on Blythewood Road.

You have a change to get out and enjoy the nice weather for a great cause, by joining the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease. The Columbia Walk to End Alzheimer’s event will be Saturday, October 30 at Segra Park at 9 a.m. Participants can honor those affected by the disease and share their personal reasons to end the disease. This year’s walk will be in-person.

There is also a ‘Walk from Home’ option for anyone who would rather walk on their own. This year’s goal is $195,000, and more than $131,000 has already been raised.

The Columbia Police Department is inviting you to its Harbison Fall Festival this weekend. This Saturday from 5-8 p.m. You can get some free food, win door prizes, play some games and trick-or treat. It’s all going down at the Columbiana Circle, through the Dillards entry. Wear your best costumes because there will be a costume contest from 6:30-7 p.m. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, and the City of Columbia mask ordinance will be in effect as well.

The self-guided haunted attraction ‘Deceased Farm’ is back in action this month. It begins with a visit to an abandoned farm, but beware, this intense scary attraction is not for the faint of heart and not recommended for children under the age of 12. The popular haunted house is open now until Halloween night. Gates open throughout the week at 7:30 p.m., but check the Deceased Farm website for details. Tickets are $25 and your best scary halloween costumes are welcome.

