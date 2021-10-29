SC woman shares struggle with early onset Alzheimer’s

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 6 million Americans according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Most sufferers are elderly and genetics can make it more likely that a person will suffer from Alzheimer’s. However, for one South Carolina woman, neither of these applies.

“It has completely changed my life,” said Lexington resident Missy Callahan.

Missy Callahan knew something was wrong before she ever heard the word Alzheimer’s. Her condition became so bad she had to quit her job. Then, she got the diagnosis.

“At first I was like, ‘Thank goodness, a diagnosis.’ They kept asking me, ‘Are you stressed?’ Yes, I was stressed. Most people who get lost driving home are stressed,” she said. “When I got the diagnosis and realized it was not something I was going to get better from, it was something I had to come to terms with too.”

It also impacted her family. Missy’s parents moved to Lexington and have a small house behind their house where Missy and her husband can live. It makes it easier to care for Missy and allows her to not feel alone.

“I cope because of families and friends. I have a very strong support system,” Callahan said. “The Alzheimer’s Association has zoom meetings for peers of mine who live daily with Alzheimer’s.”

Last year, she joined her peers at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“This year, I’m on a walker,” Callahan said. “My mobility has really deteriorated. I will be there in spirit.”

She plans to walk at home this year. Missy enjoys life out in Lexington where she spends time in the garden, as well as with her dog and out on the lake with her husband.

“I try to keep my independence as much as I can and live life to the fullest every day. I don’t take one thing for granted anymore,” she said. “I have found that you can find blessings in everything if you just look hard enough.”

If you would like to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimers, it will be held at Segra Park Saturday morning. Registration begins at 9.

At last check, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s here in Columbia has raised 88 percent of its $195,000 goal.

You can find out more about Saturday’s walk as well as donate here.