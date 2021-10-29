Sumter PD seeking information leading to the arrest of man wanted for manslaughter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says a cash reward may be available for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. Authorities say 28-year-old Asaad Jamal McNeil is wanted for in connection with a fatal shooting outside a residence on Robney Drive.

According to police, a warrant for McNeil’s arrest was issued on October 14, and a co-defendant has been put in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident or where McNeil might be should call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Police say a reward of up to $2,500 may be available for information leading to McNeil’s arrest.

Tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or p3tips.com.