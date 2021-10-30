Local leaders in Richland County offer incentive for COVID-19 Vaccine

Vacccine event: 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. on October 30 at the Meeting Place Church.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local and State leaders are urging anyone who has not, to get a COVID-19 vaccine. And they have an incentive.

“It is a beast that we must get our arms around. The only way we can do that is by working together,” said Rep. Leon Howard, a state lawmaker from Columbia.

Leaders gathered Tuesday in Richland County at The Meeting Place Church to announce this Saturday, the first 250 new vaccine recipients will get a $100 gift card.

“If you are uncomfortable with getting vaccinated, do your research. Talk to family members. Talk to friends,” said Tamika Myers, Richland One school board member.

Both lawmakers and pastors alike called for more people in Richland County to get vaccinated.

“I’m here to support the vaccination. It’s proven to be effective,” said Pastor Andre Melvin from Temple of Zion.

Leaders are encouraging people to not only get vaccinated for their own safety but for the safety of everyone.

One of today’s speakers gave a first hand account of how the virus has impacted her life.

“Unfortunately, my oldest brother died of COVID-19. It was tragic for us. It is still something we deal with daily,” said Gretchen Barron, councilwoman for Richland County District 7.

Bishop Freeman, whose church hosted the event, explained why he decided to get vaccinated.

“It’s very simple. I’m a type 2 diabetic,” Freeman said. “I didn’t have the luxury of whether to do it or not. My clinician, who also happens to be my cousin, said to me, ‘Cousin Eric, I hear all that but you are diabetic. You need to be vaccinated.’”

Pastor Melvin also echoed Freeman’s words.

“There’s a lot of talk about rights and freedom. Love is a choice. We have always had the freedom to choose to love one another,” Melvin said. “I’m asking on behalf of the faith community, let’s obey the word and love one another. Let’s get vaccinated.”

In honor of her brother’s passing, councilwoman Barron is making people aware of opportunities to get vaccinated. This includes Saturday clinics hosted by Greater St. Luke Baptist Church and Prisma Health. She also reminds people that you can get a vaccine at your local pharmacy as well.

“I’ve been saying it. There’s better days ahead, but there can only be better days if we do our part,” she said.

Richland County is hosting a vaccine event from 1-4:30 p.m. on October 30 at the Meeting Place Church.

For more information: http://www.richlandcountysc.gov/Home/Events/ArtMID/721/ArticleID/2358/Richland-Exhibition-Revealing-Community-Resources