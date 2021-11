Three dead after train strikes SUV in SC

CNN– In North Charleston, authorities say three people were killed after an Amtrak passenger train struck a car over the weekend.

The coroner has identified the victims as 22-year-old Tiasia Newton, 29-year-old Danielle Branton and 32-year-old Reshana Lambright. None of the 474 passengers aboard the train were injured.

CSX Transportation is joining the investigation into the cause of the crash.