Consumer News: Rent up in Columbia, cancelled flights continue to impact airlines and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Rent in the Capital City is still rising, despite a significant slowdown in the National Rent Index this month. The National Rent Index increased by 0.8% this November, which is less than half of last month’s growth rate and the smallest increase since February. However, rent growth is still outpacing its pre-pandemic trend. Rent in Columbia increased another 2.3%, making Columbia’s current rent index 19.3%, compared to the just under 4% this time last year. The price for a single bedroom apartment is up to a rough average of $1,200 per month.

CNN– Another day of air travel chaos sweeping the nation. American Airlines cancelling hundreds more flights Tuesday, totaling more than 2,000 over the past few days, citing staffing shortages and weather issues. Consumers are now wondering ‘what are your rights if your flight get cancelled or delayed?’ One travel expert breaks down what you may be entitled to if your flight gets interrupted.

Some hopefully good news however, American Airlines says help is on the way, and that 1,800 flight attendants should be back on the job this week. American isn’t the only airline facing shortages. Southwest Airlines had a similar issue just three weeks ago when it had to cancel 2,000 flights, blaming air traffic control issues. Again back in August, Spirit Airlines cancelled hundreds of flights on a single day, also blaming weather issues and staffing shortages.