RCSD: SCDC warden arrested, charged with domestic violence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a warden employed by the South Carolina Department of Corrections was arrested after a reported domestic violence incident Monday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., deputies say they were dispatched to a home on Founders Ridge Road for a domestic situation. Once on the scene, deputies says they determined that an argument had turned physical.

Officials say 56-year-old Michael Stephan, a warden at Goodman Correctional Institution in Columbia, was arrested at the scene and charged with domestic violence second degree. Authorities say he was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and he was also placed on administrative suspension without pay. Officials with SCDC say they are in the process of terminating Stephan’s employment.