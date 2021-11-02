Richland County deputies investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex on National Guard Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says it is investigating a fatal shooting that took place at an apartment complex in Columbia.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, deputies say they were called to an apartment complex on National Guard Road for reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, authorities say they discovered a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies do not believe there is a current threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.