Traffic advisory: Huger street temporarily shut down

Image: CPD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is asking drivers to aware, and if possible stay clear of Huger street at I-26 outbound. According to authorities, a single vehicle accident took place just before 10:30 Wednesday night which caused police to temporarily shut down the road.,

CPD says they will reopen the road once emergency personnel have a chance to transport the driver to an area hospital, and they are able to have a tow truck move the damaged car.

The severity of the drivers injuries have not yet been release and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.