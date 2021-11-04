Police arrest suspect accused in shooting near Lake Carolina

Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody after K-9 officers were able to locate him

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County deputies have arrested a man accused in a shooting authorities say took place Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Columbia.

According to authorities, around 1:45 in the afternoon deputies responded to a call for shots fired in the 300 block of Long Pointe Lane near Lake Carolina. Once deputies arrived they tell ABC Columbia News they learned more about the circumstances that led up to the shooting. Officials were told one man approached the victim in a business parking lot before shooting him in the lower body.

Officials say the victim was transported to an area hospital, the severity of his injuries are not known at this time. Meanwhile, deputies searched for a person matching a description of the suspect who authorities say was seen running from the area. K-9 officers were able to locate that suspect now identified as 24 year old Justin Aneese where he was taken into custody.

Aneese has been charged with Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.