Richland coroner identifies victim killed in an apartment complex shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that took place at an apartment complex in Columbia.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, deputies say they were called to an apartment complex on National Guard Road for reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, authorities say they discovered a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Richland County Coroner, Nadia Rutherford says the victim of that shooting has been identified 25 year old Tracy Weeks from Irmo.

Deputies do not believe there is a current threat to the community but are still asking anyone who knows something to help them catch the suspected gunman by reporting tips to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.

Rutherford says they are actively working with law enforcement in hopes of getting the suspect off the street.