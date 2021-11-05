3 Columbia teens accused of beating, robbing food delivery driver

Image: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has taken three Columbia teenagers into custody accused of robbing a man at gunpoint.

Authorities, say after reviewing video evidence in the investigation, the teens walked up to the car of the food delivery driver while he was in the 3500 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say once they approached the man they held him at gunpoint and proceeded to beat the driver just out of the view of a nearby camera and then fled.

While the incident took place August 7, deputies say it wasn’t until a traffic stop a month later that were able to arrest one of the suspects, 18 year old Jaylon Veerapen. Deputies say during a traffic stop they located a stolen gun in Veerapen’s car and determined it was a firearm that belonged to the food delivery driver.

Veerapen is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy. Deputies say the two other teenagers, who will not be identified because they are minors, have also been charged in the incident.