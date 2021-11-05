A virtual veterans career fair gives vets a chance to meet with dozens of employers

The career fair take place Tuesday November 9, 2021

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Governor McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs are encouraging all veterans in the palmetto state looking to continue a career of service to take part in the veterans virtual career fair on Tuesday.

The virtual career fair provides veterans with an opportunity to explore jobs with more than 35 state agencies and higher education institutions.

Some of the more than 35 participating agencies include Clemson University, Midlands Technical College, the Citadel, the University of South Carolina — as well as state departments of Correction, Health and Environmental Control, Public Safety and Transportation.

If you are interested in participating in the veterans career fair you can click on the link provided

HERE to register . The virtual job fair takes place from 10am to 1pm Tuesday November 9th.